IGD shares fall 9% after FY loss, to sell properties

Recasts with share fall

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's IGD IGD.MI fell more than 9% on Thursday after the property company posted a net loss for 2020 and said it would sell a portfolio of supermarkets to boost finances strained by the coronavirus crisis.

IGD, which owns and manages shopping malls and supermarkets in Italy and Romania, posted a net loss of 74.3 million euros ($90.9 million), compared to a profit of 12.6 million euros the previous year, after lockdowns and restrictive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus hit shopping centres' activities.

"2020 was undoubtedly the most difficult year in the Group's history, with the severe repercussions of the pandemic weighing on the retail sector and, consequently, on property companies like ours," Chief Executive Claudio Albertini said.

The company said it had mandated international advisor CBRE for the disposal of the portfolio of stand-alone hypermarkets and supermarkets for around 185 million euros.

"The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce the Loan to Value and bring it to 45% or less as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.

The stock was down 9.4% by 1450 GMT, compared with a 0.2% rise in Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS.

The company also said its board would propose no dividend payout over last year's results.

However, while the pandemic is likely to impact its operations in the first months of 2021, IGD added it expects funds from operations (FFO) - a measure of its operating performance - will grow between 3-4% this year as vaccine roll-outs and a gradual easing of the restrictions are set to help its businesses to progressively recover.

FFO decreased 28.8% to 59.3 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.8186 euros)

(Reporting by Rita Plantera; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

