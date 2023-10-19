News & Insights

IGC trims forecast for 2023/24 world corn crop

October 19, 2023 — 08:35 am EDT

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production by 3 million metric tons to 1.219 billion tons.

The inter-governmental body's monthly update also raised its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook by 2 million metric tons to 785 million.

