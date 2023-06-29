News & Insights

Commodities

IGC trims forecast for 2023/24 world corn crop

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

June 29, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production by six million tonnes to 1.211 billion tonnes.

The inter-governmental body also raised its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook by three million tonnes to 786 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.