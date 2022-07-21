IGC trims forecast for 2022/23 world corn crop, cites EU drought stress

Adds details

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2022/23 global corn output, largely driven by drought stress in the European Union.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 1 million tonnes to 1.189 billion tonnes, well below the previous season's 1.220 billion tonnes.

The EU's corn crop was seen at 76.5 million tonnes, versus a previous forecast of 78.2 million.

A second heatwave in a month is gripping parts of western Europe, worsening drought and fuelling wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.

The hot weather also risks prolonging a dire drought in Italy that led authorities to declare an emergency along the river Po that nurtures a third of the country's farm production.

The IGC's forecast for wheat production in the 2022/23 season was raised slightly, by 1 million tonnes to 770 million tonnes.

