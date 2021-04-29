IGC trims forecast for 2021/22 global corn crop

Adds detail, background

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for global corn (maize) production in the 2021/22 season with a cut in the crop outlook for the United States.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its global forecast by a million tonnes to 1.192 billion tonnes, which would still be a record high.

The United States, the world's top grower, was forecast to produce 379.5 million tonnes, down from a previous projection of 384 million tonnes but still above the previous season's 360.3 million tonnes.

A cold snap in the U.S. Midwest has slowed plantings.

The U.S. Agriculture Department has reported that U.S. corn plantings were 17% complete as of April 25, slightly behind the five-year average of 20%.

The IGC also raised 2021/22 corn crop forecasts for Argentina (59.3 million tonnes from 56.3 million tonnes) and the European Union (67.5 million tonnes from 65.1 million tonnes).

Global wheat production in 2021/22 was seen at 790 million tonnes, unchanged from its previous projection but up from the previous season's 774 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.