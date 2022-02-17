IGC trims forecast for 2021/22 global corn crop

Adds details, background

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2021/22 global corn production, partly driven by diminished outlooks for Brazil and Argentina.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body cut the forecast by 4 million tonnes to 1.203 billion.

Brazil's corn crop was seen at 111.5 million tonnes, down from a previous projection of 112.9 million, although still sharply above the prior season's 87.0 million.

The IGC also cut its forecast for Argentina's corn crop to 59.0 million tonnes from 61.0 million, slightly below the previous season's 60.5 million.

Dry weather in Argentina has raised concerns about the outlook for both corn and soybean production.

The IGC also noted "evidence of dwindling yield potential in South America", which had also led to a cut of 15 million tonnes in its forecast for global soybean production in 2021/22 to 353 million.

Global wheat production in 2021/22 was seen at 781 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous month's projection but slightly above the prior season's 774 million.

