IGC trims forecast for 2021/22 global corn crop

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2021/22 global corn production, partly driven by diminished outlooks for Brazil and Argentina.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body cut the forecast by 4 million tonnes to 1.203 billion.

The IGC maintained its forecast for global wheat production in the 2021/22 season at 781 million tonnes.

