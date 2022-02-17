IGC trims forecast for 2021/22 global corn crop

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday trimmed its forecast for 2021/22 global corn production, partly driven by diminished outlooks for Brazil and Argentina.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body cut the forecast by 4 million tonnes to 1.203 billion.

The IGC maintained its forecast for global wheat production in the 2021/22 season at 781 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans; editing by John Stonestreet)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.