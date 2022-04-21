IGC sees lower global corn production in 2022/23

US Markets

The International Grains Council on Thursday forecast that global corn (maize) production would fall by 13 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season to 1.197 billion tonnes.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body also projected there would be a marginal drop in global wheat production of one million tonnes to 780 million.

