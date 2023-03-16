IGC sees global grains production rising in 2023/24

Adds quote, details

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Global grains production is forecast to rise in the 2023/24 season but not enough to prevent a drawdown in stocks, the International Grains Council (IGC) said on Thursday.

The inter-governmental body, issuing its first full set of projections for 2023/24, put grains production at 2.283 billion tonnes, up from 2.250 billion in the prior season.

Grains consumption was expected to climb to 2.288 billion from 2.261 billion, leading to a small decline in carryover stocks to 580 million tonnes from 586 million.

"Led by an assumed recovery in maize (corn), global grains output is projected to rise by 1% ... While this would boost overall supply, comparatively larger consumption gains could result in smaller end-season inventories," the IGC said.

The IGC forecast global corn production would rise to 1.202 billion tonnes in the 2023/24 season from 1.150 billion in the prior season.

An expected rise in corn production in the United States (377.7 million tonnes from 348.8 million), Argentina (61.0 million from 46.0 million) and the European Union (64.9 million from 52.1 million) more than offset an anticipated further decline in Ukraine (21.0 million from 27.0 million).

Global corn consumption was seen at 1.198 billion tonnes in 2023/24 leading to a small rise in carryover stocks to 261 million tonnes from 256 million.

The IGC saw global wheat production falling to 787 million tonnes from 801 million in the prior season.

The decline in forecast wheat production was largely driven by diminished prospects in the Black Sea region, with Russia's crop seen falling to 82.8 million tonnes from 95.4 million and Ukraine's to 20.2 million tonnes from 25.2 million.

Larger crops were expected in the United States (51.4 million vs 44.9 million) and Argentina (19.0 million vs 12.0 million).

Global wheat consumption was seen at 794 million tonnes in 2023/24, leading to a fall in carryover stocks to 279 million tonnes from 286 million.

