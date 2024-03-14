IGC sees global corn, wheat output rising in 2024/25

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday forecast a rise in global corn and wheat production in the 2024/25 season, reinforcing concerns about a global grain glut.

The inter-governmental body, in its monthly update, saw global corn (maize) production rising to 1.233 billion metric tons in 2024/25, up from the prior season's 1.227 billion.

Global wheat production in 2024/25 was forecast to rise to 799 million tons from 789 million in 2023/24.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Jason Neely)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.