IGC raises global wheat crop forecast for 2022/23

January 12, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, driven largely by a larger-than-expected crop in Ukraine.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body raised its forecast for the global wheat crop by five million tonnes to a record 796 million, up from the prior season's 781 million.

Ukraine's production was seen at 25.2 million, up from a previous forecast of 21.5 million, but still well below the prior season's 33 million tonne crop.

The IGC said little change in planted area for wheat was anticipated for 2023/24 and a pullback in yields could limit production to 788 million tonnes, down 1%, year-on-year.

The council also cut its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop forecast by five million tonnes to 1.161 billion tonnes.

The shift again reflected a major revision for Ukraine with production revised to 25.5 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 29.9 million.

