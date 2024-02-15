IGC raises global corn crop outlook but consumption also climbs

Adds details, background

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production to a fresh record high although the impact was offset by an improving outlook for both industrial and feed demand.

The inter-governmental body, in its monthly update, raised its 2023/24 corn crop forecast to 1.234 billion metric tons, up 4 million tons from last month's projection and 71 million tons above last season's production.

The IGC put the U.S. corn crop to 389.7 million tons, bringing it into line with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current estimate in an upward revision from the 387 million seen last month.

The record global crop has been weighing on Chicago corn prices Cv1 with prices currently stuck around three-year lows.

Low prices have helped make corn more competitive and the IGC said it had upgraded its forecasts for corn industrial use and feeding.

Global corn consumption in 2023/24 was upwardly revised to 1.222 billion tons, up from 1.218 billion seen previously and the prior season's 1.175 billion.

Stocks of corn left at the end of the 2023/24 season were cut marginally to 286 million tons, down from 287 million forecast a month ago although still substantially up from an estimated 275 million a year earlier.

The IGC kept its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook at 788 million tons, down from the prior season's 803 million.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Mark Heinrich and David Evans)

