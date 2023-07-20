IGC raises forecast for 2023/24 world corn crop

Adds details

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production by nine million metric tons to 1.22 billion metric tons, largely reflecting an improved outlook in the United States.

The inter-governmental body, in a monthly update, forecast U.S. corn production at 383.7 million metric tones, up from a previous projection of 373.4 million.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week raised its forecast for the U.S. corn crop.

The IGC also trimmed its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook by two million metric tons to 784 million metric tons.

The downward revision partly reflected a diminished outlook for Argentina, with production put at 17.5 million metric tons, down from 19 million metric tons seen previously.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)

