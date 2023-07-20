News & Insights

World Markets

IGC raises forecast for 2023/24 world corn crop

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

July 20, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds details

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production by nine million metric tons to 1.22 billion metric tons, largely reflecting an improved outlook in the United States.

The inter-governmental body, in a monthly update, forecast U.S. corn production at 383.7 million metric tones, up from a previous projection of 373.4 million.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week raised its forecast for the U.S. corn crop.

The IGC also trimmed its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook by two million metric tons to 784 million metric tons.

The downward revision partly reflected a diminished outlook for Argentina, with production put at 17.5 million metric tons, down from 19 million metric tons seen previously.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.