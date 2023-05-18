News & Insights

IGC raises forecast for 2023/24 world corn crop

May 18, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn crop by 9 million tonnes to 1.217 billion tonnes largely reflecting improved outlooks for production in Brazil and China.

The global corn crop was now seen well above the prior season's 1.153 billion but still slightly below the record set in 2021/22 of 1.223 billion.

The IGC cut its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook by 4 million tonnes to 783 million tonnes.

The cut was driven by a downward revision for the United States to 45.2 million from 49.4 million.

Three years of drought have left the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop in the worst shape in memory for many farmers.

"With an uprated maize (corn) forecast more than offsetting downgrades for wheat and barley, 2023/24 total grains production is now seen at an all-time peak," the IGC said.

The IGC forecast total grains production in 2023/24 at 2.294 billion tonnes, up from a previous projection of 2.291 million and now marginally above the 2.293 billion harvested in 2021/22.

