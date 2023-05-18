IGC raises forecast for 2023/24 world corn crop

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production by 9 million tonnes to 1.217 billion tonnes.

The inter-governmental body also cuts its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook by 4 million tonnes to 783 million tonnes.

