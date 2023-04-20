Commodities

IGC raises forecast for 2023/24 world corn crop

April 20, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production by six million tonnes to 1.208 billion tonnes.

The inter-governmental body also maintained its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook at 787 million tonnes.

