IGC raises forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop

The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production by 14 million tonnes to 792 million tonnes.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body also downwardly revised its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 11 million tonnes to 1.168 billion tonnes.

