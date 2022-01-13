IGC raises forecast for 2021/22 global wheat crop

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, partly driven by an improved outlook for the crop in Australia.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body increased its 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by four million tonnes to 781 million tonnes.

The IGC also cut its forecast for global corn (maize) production in the 2021/22 season by 5 million tonnes to 1.207 billion tonnes with projections for Argentina and Brazil downwardly revised.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans)

