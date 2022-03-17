IGC raises forecast for 2021/22 global corn crop

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2021/22 global corn production by 4 million tonnes to 1.207 billion tonnes.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body maintained its forecast for global wheat production in the 2021/22 season at 781 million tonnes.

