IGC Pharma reports Q2 EPS (2c) vs. (5c) last year

Reports Q2 revenue $412,000 vs. $291,000 last year. “IGC Pharma’s (IGC) second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a period of substantial innovation and strategic milestones,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. “Our preclinical successes with TGR-63 and IGC-1C, along with the identification of IGC-1A as a potential GLP-1 agonist, underscore the breadth of our pipeline and our commitment to advancing impactful therapies. Notably, we’re excited about the progress of IGC-AD1 in its journey as a potential disease-modifying treatment, a critical step toward addressing Alzheimer’s at its core. Additionally, our 42% revenue growth reflects our ability to drive financial and operational momentum alongside research. We remain focused on leveraging AI-driven research and development to enhance value for both patients and shareholders.”
