IGC Pharma announces publication of IMS Spotlight interview

November 06, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

IGC Pharma (IGC) announced the publication of a new interview with CEO Ram Mukunda, now available as part of the IMS Spotlight Series.In the interview, Ram Mukunda discusses IGC’s strategic expansion into metabolic and neurological markets, specifically addressing the potential of GLP-1 agonists in both Alzheimer’s and weight loss therapies. Mukunda also provides updates on IGC Pharma’s lead candidate, IGC-AD1, which is currently in Phase 2 trials for treating agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia and is progressing toward additional trials to explore its potential as a disease-modifying treatment. The interview underscores IGC’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence to diversify its pipeline, targeting both neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders to maximize patient impact.

Stocks mentioned

IGC

