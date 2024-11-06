IGC Pharma announces publication of IMS Spotlight interview

IGC Pharma (IGC) announced the publication of a new interview with CEO Ram Mukunda, now available as part of the IMS Spotlight Series.In the interview, Ram Mukunda discusses IGC’s strategic expansion into metabolic and neurological markets, specifically addressing the potential of GLP-1 agonists in both Alzheimer’s and weight loss therapies. Mukunda also provides updates on IGC Pharma’s lead candidate, IGC-AD1, which is currently in Phase 2 trials for treating agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia and is progressing toward additional trials to explore its potential as a disease-modifying treatment. The interview underscores IGC’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence to diversify its pipeline, targeting both neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders to maximize patient impact.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IGC:
- IGC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Rising High: Compass Pathways reports Q3 earnings
- Rising High: RIV Capital provides update on revenue, synergy realization
- Rising High: Exclusive talk with vape tech developer Ispire Technology
- IGC Pharma announces patient enrollment in Phase 2 trial of IGC-AD1
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.