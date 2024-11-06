IGC Pharma announces publication of IMS Spotlight interview

IGC Pharma (IGC) announced the publication of a new interview with CEO Ram Mukunda, now available as part of the IMS Spotlight Series.In the interview, Ram Mukunda discusses IGC’s strategic expansion into metabolic and neurological markets, specifically addressing the potential of GLP-1 agonists in both Alzheimer’s and weight loss therapies. Mukunda also provides updates on IGC Pharma’s lead candidate, IGC-AD1, which is currently in Phase 2 trials for treating agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia and is progressing toward additional trials to explore its potential as a disease-modifying treatment. The interview underscores IGC’s approach to leveraging artificial intelligence to diversify its pipeline, targeting both neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders to maximize patient impact.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IGC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.