IGC Pharma Achieves 65% Enrollment In Phase 2 CALMA Trial For Alzheimer's Agitation

(RTTNews) - IGC Pharma, Inc. (IGC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has announced that it has reached 65% patient enrolment in its ongoing Phase 2 CALMA trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

The trial, being conducted in the United States and Canada, is designed to enroll 146 participants.

Agitation is a highly prevalent and disruptive symptom, affecting more than 76% of individuals living with Alzheimer's. It often manifests as restlessness, aggression, or emotional distress, significantly impacting patients and caregivers. Current treatment options remain limited, underscoring the need for novel therapies.

IGC-AD1 is a proprietary cannabinoid-based formulation designed to reduce agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Interim analyses from the trial have already demonstrated clinically and statistically significant reductions in agitation, highlighting the therapeutic potential of the drug.

Enrolment in the trial has been accelerated through a hybrid recruitment strategy, combining site-driven outreach with precision digital campaigns.

Approximately 25% of participants have been recruited via targeted social media, while 75% were enrolled directly through clinical sites. The company expects full enrolment to be completed in early 2026.

IGC Pharma integrates artificial intelligence into its drug development pipeline to optimize trial design, patient targeting, and discovery of new therapies.

Beyond IGC-AD1, the company's pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on tau proteins, neurodegeneration, and metabolic dysfunctions.

IGC closed yesterday's trading at $0.29, up 2.48%. Over the past 12 months, the stock has traded between $0.25 and $0.50.

