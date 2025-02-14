$IGC Earnings Results: $IGC Reports Quarterly Earnings

$IGC ($IGC) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $260,000, beating estimates of $254,520 by $5,480.

$IGC Insider Trading Activity

$IGC insiders have traded $IGC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES P MORAN purchased 588,235 shares for an estimated $199,999

$IGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $IGC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

