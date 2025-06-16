$IGC Earnings Preview: Recent $IGC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$IGC ($IGC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $308,050 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IGC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$IGC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $IGC stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FULLCIRCLE WEALTH LLC removed 103,443 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,756
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 91,403 shares (+2979.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,049
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 60,863 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,345
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 32,083 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,143
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 30,329 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,643
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 27,737 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,905
- DEARBORN PARTNERS LLC removed 25,000 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,124
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.