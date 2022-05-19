Commodities

IGC cuts forecast for 2022/23 world corn, wheat crop

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDUARD KORNIYENKO

The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its 2022/23 forecast for world corn (maize) production to 1.184 billion tonnes from 1.197 billion.

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its 2022/23 forecast for world corn (maize) production to 1.184 billion tonnes from 1.197 billion.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body also cut its 2022/23 wheat production forecast to 769 million tonnes from 780 million.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular