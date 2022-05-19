IGC cuts forecast for 2022/23 world corn, wheat crop

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its 2022/23 forecast for world corn (maize) production to 1.184 billion tonnes from 1.197 billion.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body also cut its 2022/23 wheat production forecast to 769 million tonnes from 780 million.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Edmund Blair)

