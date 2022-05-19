IGC cuts forecast for 2022/23 world corn, wheat crop
LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its 2022/23 forecast for world corn (maize) production to 1.184 billion tonnes from 1.197 billion.
In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body also cut its 2022/23 wheat production forecast to 769 million tonnes from 780 million.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Edmund Blair)
((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- Aeromexico plane made quick detour to avoid crash in Mexico City
- The U.S. Government Dips Its Toes in Commodities, But Is It Enough to Create a Domestic Supply Chain?
- SOFTS-Arabica coffee steadies but trade jittery about Brazil frost risk