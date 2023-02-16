IGC cuts forecast for 2022/23 global corn crop

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for 2022/23 global corn production by eight million tonnes to 1.153 billion tonnes.

The cut was mainly driven by downward revisions for the United States and Argentina, the IGC said in a monthly update.

The inter-governmental body also maintained its 2022/23 world wheat crop outlook at 796 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

