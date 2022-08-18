Commodities

IGC cuts forecast for 2022/23 global corn crop

The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for 2022/23 global corn output, largely driven by diminished prospects for crops in the European Union and the United States.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body downwardly revised its 2022/23 world corn (maize) crop outlook by 10 million tonnes to 1.179 billion tonnes.

The IGC also raised its forecast for wheat production in the 2022/23 season by 8 million tonnes to 778 million tonnes.

