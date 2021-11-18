IGC cuts forecast for 2021/22 global wheat crop

Adds details

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, partly driven by a diminished outlook for the crop in Iran.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by 4 million tonnes to 777 million tonnes.

The largest downward revision was for Iran where the crop was cut to 11.5 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 14.0 million.

The country suffered its worst drought in 50 years during the 2021 growing season.

Algeria's wheat crop was cut to 3.0 million tonnes, down from 3.5 million seen previously and well below the prior season's 3.8 million.

The IGC also raised its forecast for global corn (maize) production in the 2021/22 season by 2 million tonnes to 1.212 billion tonnes, partly reflecting an improved outlook in the United States where a crop was put at 382.6 million tonnes, up from a previous estimate of 381.5 million.

