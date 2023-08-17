IGC boosts forecast for 2023/24 world corn crop

Adds details, background throughout

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production, with an improved outlook for Ukraine's crop only partially offset by a downward revision for China.

The inter-governmental body, in a monthly report, put global corn production at 1.221 billion metric tons, up from a previous forecast of 1.220 billion and the prior season's 1.160 billion.

Ukraine's corn output was seen at 27 million tons, up from a previous projection of 24 million but still marginally below the prior season's 27.7 million.

The country had produced 42.1 million tons in 2021/22, but the war with Russia has led to a sharp decline in planted area and made exports both difficult and expensive.

Ukraine's corn exports in 2023/24 were still seen at 18 million tons despite the improved crop outlook and remain well below the prior season's 29.2 million tons.

Russia's decision to abandon the Black Sea shipping deal and launch air strikes on Ukrainian grain facilities on the Danube has made it increasing difficult to export supplies.

China's corn production in 2023/24 was cut to 277.4 million tons from the 279.4 million seen previously. Recent floods in the grain-producing northeast region have raised concerns about diseases and infestations.

The IGC also maintained its 2023/24 world wheat crop outlook at 784 million metric tons.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Paul Simao)

