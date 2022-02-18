Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, where 13,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 38.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF, which lost 1,250,000 of its units, representing a 27.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of IEUS, in morning trading today Aercap Holdings is up about 1.4%.

VIDEO: IGBH, IEUS: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.