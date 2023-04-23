IGas Energy (LSE:IGAS) Price Target Decreased by 8.00% to 58.65

The average one-year price target for IGas Energy (LSE:IGAS) has been revised to 58.65 / share. This is an decrease of 8.00% from the prior estimate of 63.75 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 198.40% from the latest reported closing price of 19.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGas Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGAS is 0.00%, a decrease of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 69K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 62K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 34.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGAS by 52.98% over the last quarter.

