IG Port (IGPTF) Price Target Decreased by 16.71% to 13.02

The average one-year price target for IG Port (OTCPK:IGPTF) has been revised to $13.02 / share. This is a decrease of 16.71% from the prior estimate of $15.63 dated December 23, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.84 to a high of $16.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.92% from the latest reported closing price of $7.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in IG Port. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGPTF is 0.35%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 508K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 142K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing an increase of 40.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGPTF by 72.33% over the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Global Portfolio holds 83K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 46K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 40K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KINETICS PORTFOLIOS TRUST - Kinetics Small Cap Portfolio holds 34K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

