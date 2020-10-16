US Markets

IG Metall union opposes potential Liberty Steel takeover of Thyssenkrupp's steel unit

Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

The German IG Metall union rejects a potential takeover of Thyssenkrupp's steel unit by Liberty Steel Group as it could lead to job losses and a breakup of the German company, its North Rhine-Westphalian regional leader told Reuters.

"This is exactly what we warned about," Knut Giesler said. "Politicians must act now."

The privately-held Liberty Steel Group is set to make a bid for Thyssenkrupp's ailing steel unit as soon as Friday, a source close to the process told Reuters on Thursday.

