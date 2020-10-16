IG Metall union opposes potential Liberty Steel takeover of Thyssenkrupp's steel unit

DUESSELDORF, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The German IG Metall union rejects a potential takeover of Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE steel unit by Liberty Steel Group as it could lead to job losses and a breakup of the German company, its North Rhine-Westphalian regional leader told Reuters.

"This is exactly what we warned about," Knut Giesler said. "Politicians must act now."

The privately-held Liberty Steel Group is set to make a bid for Thyssenkrupp's ailing steel unit as soon as Friday, a source close to the process told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.