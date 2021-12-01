IG Group to sell two trading platforms for $216 million

Online trading platform IG Group said on Wednesday it was planning to sell its short-term options trading platform NADEX and crypto stock exchange Small Exchange for $216 million to Crypto.com's Forix Dax Markets.

The sale of its North American Derivatives Exchange Inc (NADEX) and Small Exchange, in which the group owns a nearly 39% stake, will not impact its annual profit, the company said.

