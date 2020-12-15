IG Group sees 66% surge in half-year revenue on upbeat client activity

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group Holdings Plc IGG.L on Tuesday forecast a surge in its first-half revenue, as coronavirus-led volatility in financial markets stoked strong client activity.

The company, which allows individuals and other non-institutional retail investors to bet on stock, currency and oil market moves, said it expects net trading revenue to rise more than 66% to 416 million pounds ($555.07 million) for the six-month period ended Nov. 30 from 250 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7495 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

