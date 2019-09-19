IG Group reports flat revenue in first quarter

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Online trading platform IG Group on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue, that was in line with last year, as growth in the number of active clients was offset by tighter trading rules in Europe.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group IGG.L on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue, that was in line with last year, as growth in the number of active clients was offset by tighter trading rules in Europe.

The company, which expects to return to revenue growth in its fiscal year 2020, said restrictions on the sale of Contracts for Differences by the European Union's securities watchdog affected trading for one month in the quarter.

Revenue came in at 129.1 million pounds ($160.90 million) for the three months ended Aug. 31, compared with 128.9 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8024 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More