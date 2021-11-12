IG Group refinances debt to target growth

Online trading platform IG Group said on Friday it had completed a comprehensive refiancing of its debt, providing it with additional financial flexibility to grow.

IG's total available credit facilities have increased from 375 million pounds ($501.53 million) to 600 million pounds with the potential to rise to 700 million, the company said.

IG said it had issued 300 million pounds of unsecured bonds, due in 2028, and agreed a 300 million pound revolving credit facilitiy that could be increased to 400 million pounds subject to bank approval.

($1 = 0.7477 pounds)

