IG Group Q1 Net Trading Revenue Surges 62%

(RTTNews) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) reported a 62% growth in its first-quarter net trading revenue that amounted to £209 million compared to £129.1 million last year, driven by a combination of continued high levels of trading activity from existing clients and growth in the active client base.

Total active clients were 201,500 for the quarter, 50% higher than the previous year's 134,100. The company further noted that 134,800 clients traded OTC leveraged products in the quarter versus 92,300 reported last year.

First-quarter revenue in the Core Markets was £170.8 million, up 56% compared to £109.4 million a year ago. Performance of the Retail client base in UK and Europe was particularly strong, with growth delivered in both revenue per client and number of active clients.

Revenue in the Significant Opportunities portfolio was £38.2 million, up 94% on the prior year's £19.7 million and is on track to deliver the medium-term target of £100 million in revenue growth from this portfolio by the end of FY22, the company said.

