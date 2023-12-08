News & Insights

IG Group names former Flutter boss as new CEO

December 08, 2023 — 02:55 am EST

Dec 8 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group IGG.L on Friday named former Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L boss Breon Corcoran as its new chief executive officer, effective January.

Corocoran, 52, had led the 2016 merger of Betfair and Paddy Power to form the world's largest online gaming company, now called Flutter, where he served as CEO until 2018.

The Irishman was also the chief executive at payments firm WorldRemit until 2022 and currently serves as the non-executive chair at Auction Technology Group ATG.L.

Current Chief Financial Officer and interim-CEO Charlie Rozes will remain in both roles until Corcoran takes over, at which point he will continue as Group CFO, the company said.

IG's CEO of five years, June Felix, stepped down from the role in August for health reasons. CFO Rozes took the role in interim.

