IG Group names Breon Corcoran as new CEO

December 08, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group IGG.L on Friday named Breon Corcoran as its new chief executive officer, effective January 2024.

Current Chief Financial Officer and interim-CEO Charlie Rozes will remain in both roles until Corcoran takes over, at which point he will continue as Group CFO, the company said.

