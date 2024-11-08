News & Insights

IG Group Holdings Sees Stake Increase by MFS

November 08, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company has increased its stake in IG Group Holdings to 5.017%, signaling a strategic move that could influence the company’s future direction. The update reflects a slight rise from its previous position, showcasing continued confidence in IG Group’s market potential.

