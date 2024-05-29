News & Insights

IG Group Holdings Pursues Share Buy-Back

May 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has announced a share buy-back, purchasing 40,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 791.6091 pence each, with the highest price at 802.5000 pence and the lowest at 786.0000 pence on May 28, 2024, through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of ordinary shares in circulation to 373,187,634. This move is part of a larger buy-back program that has seen IG Group acquire over 16 million shares at a cost of nearly £118.12 million since November 7, 2023.

