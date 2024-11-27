IG Group Holdings Insider Share Purchases

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.
IG Group Holdings has reported a series of share purchases by Emilio Sanz Pereiras, closely associated with company director Marieke Flament. The transactions, executed on November 25 and 26, 2024, saw a total of over 18,800 ordinary shares bought at prices averaging around £9.38 per share. These acquisitions highlight ongoing interest and investment in the company’s stock, reflecting confidence from insiders.
