IG Group Holdings Insider Share Purchases

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings has reported a series of share purchases by Emilio Sanz Pereiras, closely associated with company director Marieke Flament. The transactions, executed on November 25 and 26, 2024, saw a total of over 18,800 ordinary shares bought at prices averaging around £9.38 per share. These acquisitions highlight ongoing interest and investment in the company’s stock, reflecting confidence from insiders.

