IG Group Holdings Executes Share Buy-Back

May 30, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has announced the buy-back of 93,893 of its own shares at an average price of 783.3086 pence, with the intention to cancel these shares, thereby reducing the total number in issue to 373,093,741. Since November 2023, the company has acquired over 16 million shares, costing nearly £119 million. The transactions for the latest share buy-back were facilitated through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

