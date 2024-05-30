IG Group Holdings Executes Share Buy-Back

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has announced the buy-back of 93,893 of its own shares at an average price of 783.3086 pence, with the intention to cancel these shares, thereby reducing the total number in issue to 373,093,741. Since November 2023, the company has acquired over 16 million shares, costing nearly £119 million. The transactions for the latest share buy-back were facilitated through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

For further insights into GB:IGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.