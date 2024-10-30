IG Group Holdings Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings has announced the repurchase of 404,791 of its own ordinary shares, aiming to hold them in treasury. The shares were bought at an average price of 901.1775 pence, as part of a larger buyback strategy that has seen the company acquire over 4 million shares since September, costing nearly £39 million. This move signals IG Group’s ongoing effort to manage its capital structure effectively.

