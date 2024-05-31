IG Group Holdings Continues Share Buy-Back

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 36,654 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 790.2602 pence per share, through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. This latest buy-back on May 30, 2024, is part of an ongoing program that has seen the company acquire 16,745,130 shares at a total cost of nearly £119.15 million since November 7, 2023. The buy-back is expected to reduce the total number of outstanding shares, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

