News & Insights

Stocks

IG Group Holdings Continues Share Buy-Back

May 31, 2024 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IG Group Holdings (GB:IGG) has released an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 36,654 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 790.2602 pence per share, through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. This latest buy-back on May 30, 2024, is part of an ongoing program that has seen the company acquire 16,745,130 shares at a total cost of nearly £119.15 million since November 7, 2023. The buy-back is expected to reduce the total number of outstanding shares, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

For further insights into GB:IGG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.