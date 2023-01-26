IG Group extends share buyback by 50 mln pounds

January 26, 2023

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group IGG.L said on Thursday it was extending its share buyback by 50 million pounds ($61.98 million) to 200 million pounds and that it expected its full-year performance to be in line with expectations.

The group said profit before tax for the six months ended Nov. 30 dipped 2% to 240.5 million pounds, weighed down by softer client activity as market volatility spurred in part by the Ukraine crisis eased.

($1 = 0.8068 pounds)

