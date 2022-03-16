IG Group expects annual revenue to exceed expectations on strong trading

March 16 (Reuters) - Online trading platform IG Group IGG.L said on Wednesday it expects full-year revenue to "moderately exceed" market expectations on strong trading volumes, as the Ukraine crisis fuels market volatility.

The London-listed firm posted third-quarter net trading revenue of 257 million pounds ($335.49 million) compared with 226.7 million pounds a year earlier when a retail frenzy in stock markets had driven up revenue.

($1 = 0.7660 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

