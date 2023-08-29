IG Group chief June Felix steps down with immediate effect

Adds details and background on Felix's tenure

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group IGG.L said on Tuesday CEO June Felix will step down immediately due to health reasons.

Felix was on medical leave since early July, during which finance chief Charlie Rozes was the acting CEO.

Rozes will continue in the role, while the board expects to appoint a permanent CEO in the coming months, the company said.

American national Felix, 66, has led the spread betting firm for almost five years. During her tenure, IG Group recorded for the first time an annual revenue of 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) last financial year.

($1 = 0.7919 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.