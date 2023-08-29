News & Insights

IG Group chief June Felix steps down with immediate effect

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

August 29, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Adds details and background on Felix's tenure

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group IGG.L said on Tuesday CEO June Felix will step down immediately due to health reasons.

Felix was on medical leave since early July, during which finance chief Charlie Rozes was the acting CEO.

Rozes will continue in the role, while the board expects to appoint a permanent CEO in the coming months, the company said.

American national Felix, 66, has led the spread betting firm for almost five years. During her tenure, IG Group recorded for the first time an annual revenue of 1 billion pounds ($1.26 billion) last financial year.

($1 = 0.7919 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.