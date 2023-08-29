News & Insights

IG Group CEO Felix steps down with immediate effect

August 29, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British online trading platform IG Group IGG.L said on Tuesday that CEO June Felix will step down immediately due to her health situation.

Felix was already on medical leave, during which time finance chief Charlie Rozes was acting CEO.

Rozes will continue in that role and the board expects to appoint a permanent CEO in the coming months, the company said.

